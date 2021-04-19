Line Of Duty actor Adrian Dunbar had a typically cryptic response when asked about his future on the BBC drama.

Adrian has played Superintendent Ted Hastings in all six series of the hit police show that’s currently got the whole nation gripped, and was grilled about the latest season during an appearance on Monday’s Good Morning Britain.

Speaking to hosts Adil Ray and Susanna Reid, the actor admitted the BBC regularly gave him briefings ahead of media appearances so he didn’t give away too much.

“The BBC have people who kind of send me notes… and they say ’you cannot talk about this, this, this, this, this and this,” he explained, revealing there was “quite a lot” he was unable to discuss when pressed by Adil.

“After all, now and again, leaks do happen. And it’s a show that depends on collusion of the public with the show.”