Line Of Duty star Adrian Dunbar swapped his police uniform for something a little less formal on Friday night when he presented Have I Got News For You.

And it didn’t take long for the Ted Hadtings actor to start referencing the BBC police drama with an opener full of bamboozling acronyms that the show is well known for.

Kicking off the panel show, he said: “One vaccine development this week is that AZ (AstraZeneca vaccine) has been backed by the MHRA (Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency), an EMA (European Medicines Agency) using data from the ONS (Office for National Statistics) and the PHE (Public Health England) to support the JCV (Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation)”

He then added: “I mean… hang on… I only said yes to this show to get away from bloody acronyms!”