Line Of Duty's Anna Maxwell Martin Weighs In On Divisive Finale Outcome

Warning! This article contains Line Of Duty spoilers of the highest order. Line Of Duty star Anna Maxwell Martin has weighed in on the reaction to the divisive series finale, revealing she approved of the unmasking of the so-called “fourth man”. The conclusion of the sixth series of the hit BBC cop drama split fans when DSU Ian Buckells was unveiled as the senior police officer who had been in league with organised crime, at the climax of a storyline that had spanned over the previous two seasons. While many felt disappointed and confused as to how the seemingly incompetent officer was capable (despite repeated explanations from Jed and actor Nigel Boyle), Anna was more of a fan of the outcome.

BBC/World Productions Anna Maxwell Martin as Line Of Duty's DCS Patricia Carmichael

Speaking to Grazia magazine, she said: “My friends were quite mixed, some of them loved the ending because they felt it was open for new stuff. I liked that it was Nigel [Boyle, who played Buckells], I’ve always thought he’s hilarious.” However, she admitted she hadn’t actually watched the finale herself yet as she has been away filming and the “TV in my hotel doesn’t work”. Anna was also asked if she would be returning as the devious AC-3 boss DCS Patricia Carmichael in a possible seventh series. “I wouldn’t know and I would never be told,” she insisted. “Until I was in the car and popped on the plane to Belfast [where it’s filmed], I wouldn’t know... I’m not in with the in-crowd there and I’m not sure the in-crowd even knows.”

BBC Ian Buckells was unmasked as "the fourth man", aka "H"