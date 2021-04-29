Line Of Duty star Martin Compston has lifted the lid on filming the show’s famous interrogation scenes – and it sounds like they’re every bit as intense to make as they are to watch.

The BBC police drama’s interrogation sequences have become a bit of a staple over the course of its six series, with last week’s setting a new record, as it clocked in at over 29 minutes.

Speaking to Newsbeat in the lead-up to the much-awaited series six finale, Martin – who plays DI Steve Arnott – revealed the scenes need to be shot in one take, meaning that if there are any mistakes, the whole team has to go back to the beginning.

Martin went on to explain why these scenes are usually toughest on him than the rest of his cast mates.