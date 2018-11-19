Rankin Little Mix in their 'Strip' video

Asked about this in a live interview with Radio 1 DJ Nick Grimshaw on Monday afternoon, Leigh-Anne suggested they “didn’t want to give him anything” or even “say his name”, but Jesy clearly had other ideas. “Of course [we’re not surprised],” she interjected. “He’s a silly twat.” Unfortunately for Grimmy, Jesy’s comment went out at just after 5pm on an afternoon, prompting him to reprimand the singer, saying: “Language! You can’t swear Jesy! Apologies for the offensive language… on the BBC…” Leigh-Anne then added: “The word she was looking for was idiot.” She’s in no position to chastise, though, as just minutes later she was told off by Grimmy for saying that she was “pissed off” by the media attempting to “make negatives out of a positive”.

David Fisher/Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock Jesy and Piers Morgan

Piers was quick to respond on Twitter, writing: “If you’re brave enough Little Mix - come on ‘Good Morning Britain’ tomorrow & say when you’ve just been saying about me on Radio One to my face. “Then we can debate your cynical exploitation of nudity to sell records.”

