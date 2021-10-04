Liz Truss Makes Awkward Slip-Up And Promises To 'Bang The Dumb' For Britain

Stefan Rousseau - PA Images via Getty Images Liz Truss during her speech at the Conservative Party in Manchester

Liz Truss made an unfortunate mistake during her first speech as the newly appointed foreign secretary on Sunday. Speaking to a crowd at the Conservative conference, Truss promised she will be “banging the dumb” for Britain around the world – rather than saying “banging the drum”. As many anti-Brexit campaigners believe the Conservatives are trying to deceive the public about the reality of UK life outside of Brexit in light of the disastrous new HGV driver shortages, it was a rather unlucky error. Truss has quickly become the poster person of the Conservative Party recently, after successfully securing a series of Brexit trade deals around the world. The Sun’s deputy political editor Kate Ferguson even jokingly called her “Queen Liz darling of the Tory conference” when Truss appeared on stage in Manchester. But Truss is also known for her public slip-ups. She once accidentally sat on fellow minister Sajid Javid’s lap in the Commons, has been ridiculed in the past for getting too excited about pork markets and according to one MP, has a habit of standing “much too close” to people.

