Led By Donkeys Skewer Brexiteers With New Campaign Fuelled By Petrol Crisis

Political activist group Led By Donkeys has launched a new campaign blaming Brexit for the UK’s petrol crisis.

Panic-buying across the country has led to extensive queues, fights and stockpiling of petrol at forecourts over the last week, after BP warned the government it would soon be facing distribution problems.

While there is no shortage of fuel at the petrol refineries, there are not enough HGV drivers to move the product around the UK to meet the current demands, especially as the public take more than their fair share.

The HGV shortage is occurring across Europe but is particularly bad in Britain – so Led By Donkeys has blamed Brexit for discouraging EU drivers from working in the UK.

The campaign group posted a billboard in Exeter on Thursday which reads, “Brexit isn’t working” alongside a photo of a long car queue outside a petrol station.

The Twitter caption reads: “They’re not fighting on forecourts in France.”

Just three hours after Led By Donkeys’ shared their billboard on Twitter on Thursday, the post had more than 10,000 likes.