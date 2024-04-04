Liz Truss Has Raised Eyebrows By Turning Up At Nigel Farage's 60th Birthday Party

Liz Truss at the Popular Conservatism launch which Farage also attended earlier this year. Victoria Jones - PA Images via Getty Images

Liz Truss has raised eyebrows by attending Nigel Farage’s 60th birthday party.

The former prime minister was spotted in the background of a picture taken at the bash, which was held in a posh London restaurant.

Right-wing Tory MP Andrea Jenkyns posted the snap on X (formerly Twitter last night).

In it, she is standing alongside Farage and his Leave.EU ally Aaron Banks.

Truss, who was prime minister for 49 days before being forced to quit after her mini-Budget sparked economic chaos, can clearly be seen in the background turning towards the camera.

Advertisement

Liz Truss can be seen in the background of Andrea Jenkyns' picture. Andrea Jenkyns/X

Speaking in February, Truss said she would like to see Farage join the Conservative Party to “help turn our country around”.

Nevertheless, it is surprising to see a former Tory PM attend a celebration being thrown for a man who has stood against the party on numerous occasions and is set to throw his weight behind Reform UK at the upcoming general election.

Her presence at the event did not go on-noticed on social media - with some users unable to resist the temptation to refer to the fact that Truss was outlasted by a lettuce during her brief stint in No.10.

Advertisement

I see Liz Truss was there. Did they also invite the lettuce? — Gray 🏴🇩🇰🇿🇦🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@gstewartbxl) April 3, 2024

Why is Liz Truss at Nigel Farage's birthday party? pic.twitter.com/XcGtfdjsR6 — Wokey McWokeface 🌹💙 (@WokeyMcWokefac3) April 4, 2024

If you want a picture of the future of the British right, imagine Liz Truss looking awkwardly towards Nigel Farage – forever. https://t.co/F82OikSCgl — William Atkinson (@WTMAtkinson) April 3, 2024

If you thought that Nigel Farage's crusade to take over the Conservative Party was over I've got news for you ... here's a Conservative MP at Nigel Farage's 60th birthday with the previous Tory PM, Liz Truss in the background. He's the next leader. https://t.co/iLkCJeptsN — John Spiers (@squeezyjohn) April 3, 2024

Liz Truss going to Njgel Farage's birthday is somewhat pointed... https://t.co/d11xlT8GRi — Sam Freedman (@Samfr) April 3, 2024