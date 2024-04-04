Liz Truss Has Raised Eyebrows By Turning Up At Nigel Farage's 60th Birthday Party

Liz Truss has raised eyebrows by attending Nigel Farage’s 60th birthday party.
The former prime minister was spotted in the background of a picture taken at the bash, which was held in a posh London restaurant.
Right-wing Tory MP Andrea Jenkyns posted the snap on X (formerly Twitter last night).
In it, she is standing alongside Farage and his Leave.EU ally Aaron Banks.
Truss, who was prime minister for 49 days before being forced to quit after her mini-Budget sparked economic chaos, can clearly be seen in the background turning towards the camera.
Speaking in February, Truss said she would like to see Farage join the Conservative Party to “help turn our country around”.
Nevertheless, it is surprising to see a former Tory PM attend a celebration being thrown for a man who has stood against the party on numerous occasions and is set to throw his weight behind Reform UK at the upcoming general election.
Her presence at the event did not go on-noticed on social media - with some users unable to resist the temptation to refer to the fact that Truss was outlasted by a lettuce during her brief stint in No.10.