Liz Truss as an effigy for Bonfire Night (Gareth Fuller/PA Wire)

Liz Truss has once again been paired up with a lettuce in a huge effigy for Bonfire Night.

The former prime minister, who had the shortest ever tenure for a UK PM, was widely mocked after the Daily Star set up a live stream of a lettuce to see who would last longer.

Although the camera was only set up once the writing was already on the wall for Truss, she did resign within a week – while the lettuce was still going strong.

Advertisement

The ex-prime minister, who spent just 49 days in office, has been put on par with the leafy vegetable once again in a new way.

Edenbridge Bonfire Society makes a celebrity figure every year, and this time they’re honouring Truss and the now-famous vegetable (which is crying-laughing like an emoji on her shoulder).

The 11-metre-high effigy shows Truss holding a cardboard box with a sign saying “this way up” (which is upside down), a leaver’s card and a copy of the Guinness Book of Records.

A copy of her mini-budget is in there too, and a Make Britain Great Again red cap in reference to Donald Trump’s Make America Great Again merchandise.

Advertisement

There’s also a t-shirt with her slogan, “I am a fighter not a quitter” – words she uttered in the Commons the day before she resigned.

There was also a cheque for £115,000 in the box, meant for the annual allowance former prime ministers are permitted to claim in expenses.

The box she carries has King Charles III’s phrase “Dear Oh Dear Oh Dear” – words he was heard muttering during his second official audience with Truss – written on it, as though it’s the packaging company.

Previously, the Edenbridge Bonfire Society has used John Bercow, Boris Johnson, Trump, Russell Brand, both of the Blairs, Anne Robinson and Saddam Hussein as their effigies for the year.

It is a non-profit organisation which tries to raise more than £5,000 for local charities, it’s been around for more than 90 years, but only ridiculing certain famous faces for Bonfire Night for the last 20 years.

Advertisement