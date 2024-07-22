In Case You Missed It, Liz Truss Told Republicans All About Her Shower Head In A Convention Speech

Ex-PM Liz Truss spoke about her shower head via Associated Press

Liz Truss used a morning event at the Republican Convention last week to boast about her shower head and its connection to President Reagan.

No longer constrained by the parliamentary timetable after losing her South West Norfolk seat, the former prime minister recently jetted off to the US to see Donald Trump formally become the Republican presidential nominee.

While she remained pretty tight-lipped over whether or not she actually managed to get a face-to-face with the former president, whom she has endorsed, Truss did share some unusual details about her home.

According to clip shared with the i newspaper, Truss told the Milwaukee audience: “I have to confess I’ve never been to Pennsylvania.

“But I do have in my possession, a Liberty Bell shower head,” the audience laughed at that, before Truss continued: “Which is an exact replica of the shower head that President Reagan has in his ranch in California, which I recently visited.

“And I will be proudly installing this shower head as a symbol of liberty and democracy and of course Pennsylvania because you all know why you’re so important, which is this is a crucial state in order for President Trump to be reinstalled in the White House.”

A cracked Liberty Bell is a famous Philadelphia landmark meant to represent American independence from Britain.

Ronald Reagan was the US president from 1981 to 1989, and known for championing tax cuts – much like Truss attempted to do with her disastrous mini-Budget.

Truss disclosed that she recently acquired a “Liberty Bell” shower head, created in the image of the famous, cracked bell in Philadelphia pic.twitter.com/zdZ2LJD9By — The i paper (@theipaper) July 18, 2024

During the same speech, Truss also took a swipe at Joe Biden, who has since pulled out of the US presidential race.

She said that unlike Biden, UK PM Keir Starmer can “walk in a straight line and... he can actually utter a coherent sentence” but then said he has still adopted the “same policies” as Biden.

She claimed the new Labour government are “appeasing our enemies, spending money on fruitless green projects and increasing the size of the welfare state”.