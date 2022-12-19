These Photos From London's Annual 'Sausage Walk' Are Just What You Need On A Monday

Yui Mok via PA Wire/PA Images

It’s the most wonderful time of the year. And no, we’re not talking about Christmas.

The best calendar event is, of course, the annual Hyde Park Sausage Walk, which traditionally sees dozens of dachshunds descend on the London park donning festive fancy dress.

This year’s meet-up was a scaled down affair, most likely due to combination of extremely cold weather and national rail strikes hampering attendance.

But, some pups and their owners still braved the snow, sporting Santa suits, reindeer horns and Christmas jumpers.

Here are some of the joyful pics. Because it’s Monday – and they’re just the nonsense you need.

Yui Mok via PA Wire/PA Images

Yui Mok via PA Wire/PA Images

Yui Mok via PA Wire/PA Images

Yui Mok via PA Wire/PA Images

Yui Mok via PA Wire/PA Images

Yui Mok via PA Wire/PA Images

Yui Mok via PA Wire/PA Images

Yui Mok via PA Wire/PA Images

