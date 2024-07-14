The Stars Of Longlegs Get Candid About What It Was Really Like Being On Set With Nicolas Cage In Character

Maika Monroe in Longlegs Blackbear

The stars of Longlegs have opened up about being on set with Nicolas Cage, admitting it was almost as scary for her as watching his character in the cinema was for the rest of us.

The new horror film debuted on Friday, and has already won rave reviews from critics and cinema-goers, with some reviews calling Longlegs one of the best movies of 2024.

Maika Monroe plays an FBI agent investigating a sinister serial killer in the film, with Alicia Witt playing her devoutly religious mother.

Nicolas – who is renowned for throwing himself into his elaborate roles – underwent a dramatic transformation to play the titular killer, which included a shocking wig and dramatic prosthetics.

Nicolas Cage as we're more used to seeing him Amy Sussman via The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

In a new interview with Metro, Twin Peaks star Alicia admitted it was tough spending time with him on set while he was in character.

“I had no idea how scary it was going to be. I mean, it was so scary that you need a new word to describe what he looks like!” she said.

Alicia Witt via Associated Press

Alicia added: “It’s so twisted and certainly helped with my work because my interaction with him in the movie, all you have to do is look at him and you know that man’s not right – like, deeply not right.”

But she wasn’t the only one who was in shock on set.

The film recently released behind-the-scenes footage of Maika seeing Nicolas in character for the first time, with her heart rate soaring to 170 bpm in the clip.

The first time Maika Monroe saw Nicolas Cage as Longlegs, her heart rate hit 170 bpm.



“When I walked in and saw Nicolas Cage for the first time as Longlegs, that was a visceral experience I’ll never forget,” she admitted.