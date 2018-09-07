ITV 'Loose Women' star Kaye Adams

“As some of you may be aware, Coleen is taking a bit of time out from ‘Loose Women’,” Kaye explained. “We all just went to send her our love, and our very best wishes. “Coleen is a brilliant Loose Woman, and we all hope to see her back here very, very soon indeed.” Kaye previously sent Coleen a message of support on Twitter, in response to her co-star’s announcement about her break from the show.

Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock ﻿Coleen on the panel last week

She said: “I am so very saddened by this on so many levels. Proud to call [Coleen] a friend.” This was then echoed by fellow panellist Stacey Solomon, while Janet Street-Porter had previously penned a column in defence of Coleen, hitting out at what she called the “witch-hunt” she’d been subjected to.

Proud to call @NolanColeen a friend https://t.co/8zMXcrNTvv — kaye adams (@kayeadams) September 6, 2018