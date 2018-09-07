The ‘Loose Women’ team has shown her their support for Coleen Nolan, following her decision to take some time out from the daytime show.
On Thursday, Coleen announced her hiatus from ‘Loose Women’, following the online abuse she’s received in the wake of Kim Woodburn’s explosive appearance on the show last week.
At the beginning of Friday’s show, anchor Kaye Adams read out a statement in support of Coleen, which is the first time the matter has been addressed on the programme.
“As some of you may be aware, Coleen is taking a bit of time out from ‘Loose Women’,” Kaye explained. “We all just went to send her our love, and our very best wishes.
“Coleen is a brilliant Loose Woman, and we all hope to see her back here very, very soon indeed.”
Kaye previously sent Coleen a message of support on Twitter, in response to her co-star’s announcement about her break from the show.
She said: “I am so very saddened by this on so many levels. Proud to call [Coleen] a friend.”
This was then echoed by fellow panellist Stacey Solomon, while Janet Street-Porter had previously penned a column in defence of Coleen, hitting out at what she called the “witch-hunt” she’d been subjected to.
Earlier this week, Coleen made a tearful appearance on ‘This Morning’, in which she told presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby about the abuse she’d received on social media.
Since Kim Woodburn’s appearance on ‘Loose Women’, the former ‘How Clean Is Your House?’ star has called for both Coleen and her sister Linda Nolan to be sacked from ‘Loose Women’, while Coleen herself has said she wishes she could go back and undo the interview.
‘Loose Women’ airs every weekday from 12.30pm on ITV.