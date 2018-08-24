Penny Lancaster has issued an apology after accidentally killing off songwriter and pianist Burt Bacharach during Friday’s ‘Loose Women’.

During the show, Penny discussed the recent loss of Aretha Franklin, whose song ‘I Say A Little Prayer’ was co-penned by Bacharach.

When fellow panellist Rebecca Ferguson mentioned it had been her dream to sing with Bacharach, which she was eventually able to do, Penny lamented that he had “passed not so long ago”.