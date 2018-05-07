Labour peer Lord Andrew Adonis has apologised for sharing a cartoon of new home secretary Sajid Javid which has been accused of being “racist”.

The tweet, which has since been deleted, features a cartoon drawing of Javid, who replaced Amber Rudd as home secretary after she stepped down last weekend over the Windrush scandal.

Next to Javid in the cartoon is a board headed “targets” and the overhead caption reads: “I just want to settle in, get organized, then deport my parents.”