Lorraine Kelly Drops Out Of ITV Show At Last Minute After Falling Ill With 'Hideous Bug'

Lorraine Kelly on a previous edition of Lorraine Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Lorraine Kelly was forced to pull out of presenting her ITV breakfast show at the last minute on Wednesday after falling ill with a “horrendous bug”.

The presenter was sent home from ITV’s studios at Television Centre in London just hours before she was due on air, with a replacement drafted in at the eleventh hour.

Advertisement

Good Morning Britain host Kate Garraway revealed to viewers that Lorraine was absent as the programme trailed Lorraine’s around 40 minutes before she was due on air at 9am.

“In almost a first in her 30-year-plus history on breakfast TV, she’s actually gone home. She’s not well,” Kate said.

“She’s got a bug. We’re wishing you very well Lorraine. I hope you’re getting better.”

Kate then revealed GMB regular Ranvir Singh would be stepping in to host the show.

“Ranvir is to the rescue though, she’s on her way in to get herself ready for the show, so she’ll be here,” Kate added.

Ranvir Singh (left) stepped in to replace Lorraine on Wednesday's show Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Advertisement

As Ranvir began Lorraine’s show at 9am, she revealed she’d taken a call from ITV bosses while still in bed, asking her to come in less than two hours prior.

She said she was “proud” of herself after making it on a train by 7.30am, just 12 minutes after she’d taken the call.

Lorraine said she was “beyond disappointed” to miss her show, as she had been looking forward to interviewing Adam Lambert.

When you have to be sent home from work early in the morning because you are suddenly attacked by a hideous bug and were looking forward to interviewing @adamlambert THAT! Beyond disappointed but imagine if I had infected him !!!!!! — Lorraine (@reallorraine) February 22, 2023

She tweeted: “When you have to be sent home from work early in the morning because you are suddenly attacked by a hideous bug and were looking forward to interviewing @adamlambert THAT!

Advertisement

“Beyond disappointed but imagine if I had infected him !!!!!!”