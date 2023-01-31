Lorraine Kelly Claims Matt Hancock Swerved Invite To Appear On Her Show After Previous Digs

Lorraine Kelly has claimed that Matt Hancock dodged an offer to be interviewed by her on her talk show.

Advertisement

In the past, the daytime presenter has made no secret of her disdain for the former health secretary, who faced a grilling about his political career and subsequent appearance on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! during Tuesday’s edition of Good Morning Britain.

After the interview aired, presenters Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley previewed what was coming up on Lorraine, and couldn’t help asking for her take.

“It’s always interesting to see what Lorraine makes of our big interviews,” Susanna said, pointing out her ITV colleague was “shaking her head” which usually means “it’s coming”.

With a laugh, Lorraine said: “I thought you showed great restraint there.”

Lorraine Kelly in her studio on Tuesday morning ITV

Advertisement

“I think he maybe thought this morning was an audition, huh?” she continued. “But who knows?”

On the prospect of Hancock guest hosting GMB, Lorraine lamented: “For goodness’ sake. Could you imagine? That’d be an interesting hand-over in the morning, wouldn’t it?”

When Richard suggested Matt would “keep his distance”, Lorraine added: “I think he has! I mean, he did have an invite but he, funnily enough, didn’t pop in and say hello.”

Matt Hancock pictured during his interview on Good Morning Britain Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Last year, Lorraine made headlines when she branded Hancock a “pound shop Milk Tray man” over his choice of attire during his infamous interview on Steven Bartlett’s podcast.

She and Susanna later shared a laugh about this on air after another interview with the MP, who was suspended from the Conservative party last year due to his participation in I’m A Celebrity.

Advertisement

This is the first long-form interview @MattHancock has given since resigning as Health Secretary.



You're going to get a look behind the scenes, hear the context & find out the truth.



It’s then up to you to decide what you take from the conversation.



👉🏽 https://t.co/1rsSyiRoMp pic.twitter.com/bwtbqOIdMS — Steven Bartlett (@StevenBartlett) February 28, 2022

Hancock made it to the final of the ITV reality show, but landed in third place behind Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner and eventual winner Jill Scott.

Last week, it emerged he’d been paid £320,000 for his stint on I’m A Celebrity, donating only £10K of this to charity.

Hancock’s spokesperson was previously reported as saying he would donate more than his salary as an MP, which is just over £84,000.