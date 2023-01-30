Richard Madeley Apologises After Using Incorrect Pronouns For Sam Smith During GMB Segment

Richard Madeley on Good Morning Britain ITV

Richard Madeley apologised after using Sam Smith’s incorrect pronouns during a discussion on Good Morning Britain.

The presenter said he was sorry after his co-host Susanna Reid pointed out he had misgendered the Stay With Me singer, who uses they/them pronouns and identifies as non-binary.

During Monday’s edition of the ITV breakfast show, the presenters discussed recent headlines about Sam’s video for their latest single I’m Not Here To Make Friends.

After Richard failed to use they/them pronouns while describing Sam, Susanna discreetly corrected him.

“They… remember Sam Smith uses the pronouns they,” she said, with Richard quickly apologising.

“They, yes sorry,” he said.

Sam Smith NBC via Getty Images

However, Richard made a similar error later in the segment when he used the incorrect pronouns while referencing a non-binary guest.

Radio presenter Shivani Dave reminded him of their pronouns, to which he said: “I’m so sorry, I will learn to do that.”

Shivani later tweeted that Richard had given “a masterclass on how to do things if you mess up”.

They said: “Been getting messages from people worried about Richard Madley misgendering me on @GMB - I corrected him, he apologised and took it on board. A masterclass on how to do things if you mess up, we shared a thumbs up and I told him his hair looks great.”

Been getting messages from people worried about Richard Madley misgendering me on @GMB - I corrected him, he apologised and took it on board. A masterclass on how to do things if you mess up, we shared a thumbs up and I told him his hair looks great — shivani dave (@ShivaniDave) January 30, 2023

Oscar-winning star Sam disclosed their gender identity in September 2019, and during an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music 1 last week, shared how their life has changed for the better in the years since.

However, they also revealed they’ve been subjected to abuse in the street since coming out as non-binary.

“I’m being abused in the street verbally more than I ever have,” they said.

“So that was the hardest part, I think, was being at home in the UK and having people shouting at me in the street. Someone spat at me in the street. It’s crazy.”