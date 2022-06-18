Love Island moved to a brand new villa in 2022 ITV/Shutterstock

Love Island has announced details of the latest bombshell who’ll be arriving in the villa this weekend.

Just as sparks are really starting to fly among the Islanders, producers have announced they’re adding 21-year-old dancer Danica into the mix.

Advertisement

Originally from Leicester, Danica said: “I feel like right now is the perfect time [for me to do Love Island].

“I’ve just finished my university degree, I am single and I’ve been single for a year now so it just felt like the right time.”

She continued: “I am a very self-assured girl, I know myself, I know what I bring to the table and there are stunning girls in that villa but I back myself.

“There’s obviously going to be competition because there are guys in there that I like that are already interested in other girls but I have no fear that I won’t be able to turn heads and I am happy to step on a few toes.”

Advertisement

Danica will be arriving in the Love Island villa this weekend ITV/Shutterstock

“My mum always says I am a bit of a princess, a bit dramatic and always thinks I am right, which is very true,” she added. “My friends would probably say I don’t hide from drama or arguments and I am a good friend. I am very good with advice, I am quite wise beyond my years.

“For a 21-year-old, I’ve got a slight maturity about me which is quite good when giving advice to people.”