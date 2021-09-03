Ofcom Reaches Decision After Faye's Love Island Outburst Breaks Show's Complaints Record

Ofcom has ruled that Faye Winter’s outburst on the most recent series of Love Island did not breach their guidelines, after the incident became the ITV2 reality show’s most complained-about ever. Last month, more than 25,000 people filed complaints to the TV watchdog, over scenes showing Faye shouting and swearing at her partner Teddy Soares, after she was shown footage of him telling another Islander he was attracted to her. Despite Faye’s behaviour sparking more Ofcom complaints than almost any other TV moments of 2021, the media regulator has said they will not be taking any further action.

ITV Faye's angry outburst sparked thousands of complaints

“​​We assessed a high number of complaints from viewers who were troubled by a contestant’s behaviour and language,” a spokesperson said (via Metro). “Although we recognise that emotionally-charged confrontation between couples can make for uncomfortable viewing, we consider the scenes were within viewers’ likely expectations of this programme’s established format.” They added: “We also took into account that the programme showed other contestants supporting Teddy, and that Faye resolved to apologise for her actions.”