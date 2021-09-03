Ofcom Reaches Decision After Faye's Love Island Outburst Breaks Show's Complaints Record

Ofcom has ruled that Faye Winter’s outburst on the most recent series of Love Island did not breach their guidelines, after the incident became the ITV2 reality show’s most complained-about ever.
Last month, more than 25,000 people filed complaints to the TV watchdog, over scenes showing Faye shouting and swearing at her partner Teddy Soares, after she was shown footage of him telling another Islander he was attracted to her.
Despite Faye’s behaviour sparking more Ofcom complaints than almost any other TV moments of 2021, the media regulator has said they will not be taking any further action.
“We assessed a high number of complaints from viewers who were troubled by a contestant’s behaviour and language,” a spokesperson said (via Metro).
“Although we recognise that emotionally-charged confrontation between couples can make for uncomfortable viewing, we consider the scenes were within viewers’ likely expectations of this programme’s established format.”
They added: “We also took into account that the programme showed other contestants supporting Teddy, and that Faye resolved to apologise for her actions.”
ITV boss Kevin Lygo previously dismissed the complaints during an appearance at the Edinburgh TV Festival last week.
When questioned on whether he felt the episode in question went too far, Lygo said: “No, the thing about complaints these days is every week there is a new most-complained-about show. It’s very easy now to complain, it wasn’t so long ago you had to go to the post office and get a stamp and write a letter, now it’s the click of a button.
“You have got to take them at face value and I’m not so worried about how many complain as what they are complaining about and have they got a point and did we overstep the mark or did we not, whether it’s 10 people complaining or 10,0000.”
“I think generally speaking they get the tone right, people do shout at other people, as long as it’s not physically threatening, it’s not too inflammatory, it’s okay. But for some people it might have stepped too far,” he added.
Faye has said of her outburst: “Obviously, it’s not nice, it’s not nice for anyone to see. I’m embarrassed, I’ve apologised, on more than one occasion, but you know, we’re over it now as a couple, so it’s made us stronger, and we’re just looking forward to the future.
“But it’s such a shame that it’s been such a big part of the show.”