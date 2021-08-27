Love Island finalist Faye Winter has shared her thoughts on her infamous outburst towards boyfriend Teddy Soares during this year’s series. Faye shocked viewers earlier this month with her verbal tirade towards Teddy, which came after being shown a clip of him telling another Islander he found her attractive during the Casa Amor twist. After the scene aired, it sparked more Ofcom complaints than any moment in Love Island history, with around 25,000 contacting the TV watchdog about the estate agent’s behaviour. Having now left the villa, Faye was asked about the incident while she and Teddy were interviewed on Friday’s edition of Lorraine.

ITV Faye's angry outburst sparked thousands of complaints

“It’s what everyone was talking about,” guest host Christine Lampard began. “This argument – let’s call it a vocal outburst to be nice about it. How do you feel about that now that you’ve had a bit of time to reflect?” Faye then explained: “I actually haven’t watched it back. We were living it, we were in the moment, and we know exactly what happened. Obviously, it’s not nice, it’s not nice for anyone to see. “I’m embarrassed, I’ve apologised, on more than one occasion, but you know, we’re over it now as a couple, so it’s made us stronger, and we’re just looking forward to the future.” “But it’s such a shame that it’s been such a big part of the show,” she added.

ITV Christine Lampard interviewing Faye and Teddy on Lorraine