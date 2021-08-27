Love Island contestant Priya Gopaldas has disclosed how much she was paid for appearing on the reality show. The medical student made a late entrance as a bombshell during the most recent series, spending a week in the villa, during which time she had to pick between Matthew MacNabb and Brett Staniland. While her journey came to an abrupt end when she and Brett were dumped from the villa after calling time on their romance, Priya picked up a total of £750 for her stay on the Island.

ITV/Shutterstock Priya Gopaldas in the Love Island villa

Priya revealed the fee ITV paid her as she donated the full amount to charity, details of which she posted on her Instagram Story. It showed a bank credit from ITV PLC for “Talent Pay”, which the former Islander subsequently sent to NHS Charities Together. ITV declined to comment when contacted by HuffPost UK.

Instagram Priya's Love Island story