ITV Boss Addresses Calls For Inclusion Of LGBTQ Love Island Contestants

ITV boss Kevin Lygo has said Love Island bosses will have to think outside the box to “spice it up” for future series – but this apparently won’t include the welcoming of gay contestants to the villa.

One of the biggest criticisms the ITV2 reality show has repeatedly faced over the years is down to its lack of LGBTQ representation, an issue which it sounds like no one behind the scenes is in a major rush to rectify.

Asked about the future of Love Island during an interview at the Edinburgh Television Festival, Lygo insisted: “I don’t think it has peaked, I think this [slight drop in the ratings] is a pattern that you see when new programmes come along and they are huge phenomenons.”

He continued: “There are many years left in it and I think the challenge thrown down to producers – and let’s give them a bit of credit, through a pandemic they managed to make a show every single night – is to make some subtle change to spice it up a bit and make it as fresh as you can.”