Here’s a sentence we didn’t think we would be writing today - Love Island’s Hayley Hughes has made an appearance on ‘The Daily Politics’. The 22-year-old model famously confessed she didn’t know what Brexit was while on the ITV2 reality show, but she got better acquainted with the political world as she joined the BBC lunchtime show on Friday.

BBC Hayley Hughes from 'Love Island' on 'The Daily Politics'

In an incredible meeting of minds, Hayley was a guest alongside former UKIP leader Nigel Farrage, and received a crash course on all things Brexit from BBC political correspondent Adam Fleming. “I do care about Brexit I just don’t have an understanding about it,” she said. “In a nutshell, what is Brexit?” Adam began explaining the basics, telling her: “Brexit is the process in which the UK will leave the European Union.”

BBC BBC political correspondent Adam Fleming brought Hayley up to speed on Brexit

“How will it affect my life and everyone else’s?” she enquired. “The easy answer is it depends on what you do in your life, what job you have, where you go and it depends on what the two sides decide,” Adam explained. By the end of the segment, Hayley appeared to have developed some enthusiasm about the matter, saying: “Since I’ve got to learn about it I’m actually finding it really interesting.” Maybe our suggestion Hayley should replace the departing David Dimbleby on ‘Question Time’ wasn’t such a bad one after all.

Exchanging notes on Brexit with Hayley Hughes #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/ZbHBQdCfYo — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) June 22, 2018

It also seems Hayley had an effect on Farrage, as the former MP joked he would like to go on ‘Love Island’. “I haven’t really been a fan of it, but having sort of researched it a bit this morning it sounds like rather good fun actually,” he said. “I might get invited on, you never know.” Well, he’d certainly give Adam a run for his money as a reality TV villain...