CCTV footage showing murdered schoolgirl Lucy McHugh the day she disappeared has been released by police investigating her death.
The 13-year-old’s body was found in woodland at Southampton Sports Centre on July 26. She had been stabbed to death.
A 24-year-old man from Southampton who was arrested on suspicion of murder and sexual activity with a child was bailed with the conditions not to enter the Southampton area.
The same man was charged with an offence which relates to failing to disclose a password to his Facebook account to detectives investigating Lucy’s murder. He was remanded in custody until August 31.
The newly-released CCTV shows Lucy on July 25 walking past a convenience store in Wimpson Lane at 9.06am.
Further CCTV footage shows the schoolgirl walking on Coxford Road near Southampton General Hospital at 9.22am.
Detectives said they know Lucy was next seen at the Tesco Express at the corner of Lordswood Road at 9.28am.
Police are trying to piece together what happened to the teenager between 9.28am on July 25 and 7.45am the next morning when her body was discovered.
Detective Superintendent Paul Barton said: “These CCTV images show Lucy walking purposefully in the direction of the General Hospital shortly after she left her home in Mansel Road East.
“Perhaps you were on your way to a hospital appointment that morning and saw Lucy, but did not think anything of it at the time.
“You may have seen her near the hospital or after she went past the Tesco Express further along Coxford Road.
“You’ll see that a number 17 bus passed Lucy near the hospital. Were you on that bus and did you see her later on?
“It’s never too late to get in touch - your piece of information could make the difference in finding Lucy’s killer.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police o 101 quoting Operation Refund or contact Crimestoppers anonymously, which is offering a reward of up to £10,000.