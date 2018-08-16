CCTV footage showing murdered schoolgirl Lucy McHugh the day she disappeared has been released by police investigating her death.

The 13-year-old’s body was found in woodland at Southampton Sports Centre on July 26. She had been stabbed to death.

A 24-year-old man from Southampton who was arrested on suspicion of murder and sexual activity with a child was bailed with the conditions not to enter the Southampton area.

The same man was charged with an offence which relates to failing to disclose a password to his Facebook account to detectives investigating Lucy’s murder. He was remanded in custody until August 31.

The newly-released CCTV shows Lucy on July 25 walking past a convenience store in Wimpson Lane at 9.06am.

Further CCTV footage shows the schoolgirl walking on Coxford Road near Southampton General Hospital at 9.22am.