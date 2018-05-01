Lush's New 'Naked Liquid Soap' Is Packaging-Free

Iconic for both its sustainable credentials and its unmistakeable in-store aroma, Lush has found a way to sell liquid soap without any packaging - by solidifying it.
Shaped to resemble a liquid soap pump, the ‘naked’ product is designed to be used in the same way as a regular bar of soap - but unlike soap bars it comes without cardboard or plastic packaging.
Available exclusively online (£6.95) for now, these soaps are palm free, vegan, anti-bacterial and gentle on your skin.
Scents include oat (with hints of oatmeal and oat flour) and oregano, both of which are made from Fair Trade cocoa butter. This way you avoid any packaging guilt and recycling faff. Winning.