Thanks To Macron, France And The US Is The New 'Special Relationship'

All relationships face stresses and strains, no matter how long they’ve lasted and how important they are. That’s true in world affairs just as much as in other spheres of life: personalities clash, tensions mount, and once-firm bonds become stretched to breaking point.

That, at any rate, is what is happening on the global stage right now. While the UK and the US enjoy their ‘special relationship’, the US is also being wooed by France; and this week the French President is visiting the Trump White House on a charm offensive. Meanwhile, the British government, however, is still looking at the phone and waiting for Trump to ring. There is no pending reciprocal visit; indeed, the special relationship looks somewhat mundane and prosaic against the blossoming association between France and the US.

In part, this is because Emmanuel Macron has played his hand with Trump more convincingly than Theresa May. Taking a pragmatic approach to the personality-driven US President, Macron has forged a close personal relationship with him, resulting in warmer Franco-American relations. The UK, however, has been less willing to be lured in by Trump.

The basic fact of the matter is that the UK is losing out to its Gallic rival for power and influence. This is not new: Hollande and Obama drew the US and France closer together; Macron has simply taken it to the next level.

France becoming the US’s key strategic partner in Europe would be detrimental for the UK at any time, but particularly so now. There are strong indications Russia has poisoned two people on UK soil, and the US, UK and France are intervening in the Syrian conflict in response to the apparent use of chemical weapons in Douma by Kremlin-backed Assad. Tensions are therefore mounting on the geopolitical stage, and a possible escalation is looming.

And yet, the UK is being gradually frozen out. What can May and Boris Johnson, the foreign secretary, do?