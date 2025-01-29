Madonna Lambasts Trump Administration For 'Dismantling The Freedoms We've Fought For'

Madonna on stage in 2023 Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Live Nation

Madonna has admitted she’s heartbroken to see the actions of Donald Trump’s administration since his return to the White House just over a week ago.

The Queen of Pop has been a vocal critic of Trump throughout his political career, and spoke out against him once again in a rare post on X shared on Tuesday evening.

Advertisement

“It’s so sad to watch our new government slowly dismantling all the freedoms we have been fighting for and WON over the years,” she wrote, adding the broken heart and Pride flag emojis.

However, she also urged her followers not to become despondent, insisting: “Don’t give up the fight!”

It’s so sad to watch our new Government slowly dismantling all the Freedoms we have been fighting for and WON over the years. 🏳️🌈💔

Don’t give up the Fight! pic.twitter.com/6FiziYa2zM — Madonna (@Madonna) January 28, 2025

Advertisement

Madonna has long been a supporter of the Democratic Party in the US, and endorsed Kamala Harris in last year’s presidential election, urging people to “do the right thing – if you care about basic human rights”.

Shortly after the result was announced, the Like A Prayer singer raised eyebrows when she posted a picture of a cake emblazoned with the message “fuck Trump” on Instagram.

“Trying to get my head around why a convicted felon, rapist, bigot was chosen to lead our country because he’s good for the economy,” she fumed at the time.

Advertisement

In January 2017, shortly after Trump was elected for the first time, Madonna appeared at a protest rally in Washington D.C., telling those in attendance that she’d thought “an awful lot about blowing up the White House” since he became president.

In response, Trump said he thought Madonna was “disgusting” and that her remarks were “disgraceful to our country”.

The Grammy winner later insisted her comment had been taken “wildly out of context”, stating on Instagram: “I am not a violent person, I do not promote violence and it’s important people hear and understand my speech in its entirety rather than one phrase.”

Advertisement