Madonna Pays Tribute To Older Brother Anthony Ciccone Following His Death Aged 66

Madonna in 2016 Anthony Harvey via Getty Images

Madonna has paid tribute to her eldest brother, Anthony Ciccone, following his death at the age of 66.

Over the weekend, a family member announced the news of Anthony’s death, with his and Madonna’s brother-in-law Joe Henry writing on Instagram: “Anthony Gerard Ciccone, exited this earthly plane last evening. I’ve known him since I was 15, in the spring of our lives in Michigan so many years now gone.”

Advertisement

Remembering Anthony as a “complex character”, Joe said: “I loved him, and understood him better than I was sometimes willing to let on.”

Madonna liked Joe’s post on Sunday, and shared a tribute of her own the following evening.

Alongside a family photo, the Like A Prayer singer thanked her late brother for “blowing my mind as a young girl” and introducing her to a number of artists that would go on to influence her, including Miles Davis, Jack Kerouac and Charles Parker, as well as Buddhism, Taoism and expansive thinking.

“You planted many important seeds,” she added, with a heart.

A screenshot of Madonna's Instagram post Instagram/Madonna

Advertisement

According to the PA news agency, public records show that Anthony had most recently been living in Michigan, where he and his seven siblings were born and raised.

In recent years, national news media reported that Anthony had been homeless at one time, and had spent time in a rehab facility.

Alluding to Anthony’s personal troubles in his original post, Joe noted: “Trouble fades; and family remains— with hands reached across the table.

“Farewell, then, brother Anthony. I want to think the god your blessed mother (and mine) believed in has her there, waiting to receive you. At least for today, no one shall dissuade me from this vision.”

Debi Mazar, the actor and close personal friend of Madonna, paid her own tribute, writing: “I adored him back when we were younger. May he be free.”

Advertisement