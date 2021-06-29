Twitter

Ever sat in the passenger seat of a car, with headphones in, staring out at the world and pretending you’re a character in a movie or music video? (Don’t lie.)

‘Main character syndrome’ is basically when someone believes they’re the lead in the film of their own life. As Urban Dictionary illuminates: it “usually comes with a side of individuality complex, quirky style and a self-centred point of view.”

It can feel like a welcome departure from reality, a chance to romanticise your life, when it feels anything but. But the syndrome can be used as some major shade too: used to describe those who believe everyone cares about them as much as they do about themselves.

It’s not new, exactly – it’s been trending on TikTok for months now, but nor does it show any signs of going away – born out of lockdown and people wanting to shake up the monotony of life by pretending they’re stars of their own show. And it is any wonder, given how much people love to promote themselves.

Either way, folks are getting on board.

Romanticizing my anxiety through main character syndrome pic.twitter.com/n9g9QuywY4 — Cole (@colesucks) June 22, 2021

standing outside waiting for my friend and I have main character syndrome — Mercer Marie (@MercerMarie3) June 21, 2021

hm perhaps i wouldnt have "main character syndrome" if i wasnt indeed the main character — sandwich (@tiniestbrooke) June 22, 2021

There are even outfits to match

it’s either i had main character syndrome or i did not get the memo …. pic.twitter.com/61KUYmBHyb — nadine 🥚 (@nadinepeperalta) June 21, 2021

I am once again overdressed to satisfy my unhealthy and delusional main character syndrome! 10/10 recommend! pic.twitter.com/LC4wOK8JxG — E (@fosgaptooth) June 28, 2021

clothes that unlock my main character syndrome pic.twitter.com/fEgCsqqCgu — F. A. Ali🍍🌴 (70k) (@treeofcypress) June 28, 2021

I should have realized I had main character syndrome when I wore a tiara I bought for myself to a high school dance — bmurphy3 (@ShowNoMurphy) June 25, 2021

And people are well aware they have it

posting swipe up links on ig literally makes me feel like the most powerful person on earth. main character syndrome — laurel 🐈‍⬛ (@pigeoncowboys) June 22, 2021

I never stopped to consider that I may have main character syndrome because I AM THE MAIN CHARACTER!! — Nia Céline (@niaimaniiiii) June 23, 2021

i have main character syndrome soooo bad like i need help 😭🤣 — 🅱️ig lexi (@Bigguccilexx) June 21, 2021

I suffer from main character syndrome❤️‍🩹 — target version of addison rae (@AudreyReidling) June 25, 2021

Transport seems to encourage it to kick in

main character syndrome at an all time high when biking through germany — juliette c.h. (@jellyyyyyyyyyy9) June 23, 2021

Me listening to anything @RitaOra on public transit is giving me main character syndrome to the Max — 🖤 Mr. Brightside 🖤 (@trashcanglitter) June 23, 2021

cool fact but i’m still going to have main character syndrome though pic.twitter.com/TftDzEXJK0 — idalia (@sadleftist) June 21, 2021

Others can’t relate – or use it as an insult

People with main character syndrome are so cringy 💀 — Ximena ☭ 🇲🇽 (@simply_Ximena) June 22, 2021

That main character syndrome is REAL for some people — judge fudge (@VirginiaClassic) June 22, 2021

Too many of y’all got main character syndrome. — Nick John (@_NickJohn7) June 26, 2021

