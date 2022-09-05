Maisie Smith and Max George BBC

Former Strictly Come Dancing stars Max George and Maisie Smith have confirmed rumours they are in a relationship.

The pair met when starring on the 2020 series of the BBC ballroom show and were linked romantically earlier this year, after they both appeared on the Strictly tours together.

They have now gone Instagram official, with former EastEnders star Maisie adding Max’s Instagram handle to her bio alongside a loveheart.

The Wanted singer Max also threw his support behind Maisie as she appeared in the first episode of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins on Sunday.

Max told her “You’re my winner already” in a post on his Instagram Story, which Maisie reposted with the hands making a heart shape emoji.

Maisie Smith is currently appearing on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins Channel 4/Instagram

They are not the only Strictly stars to confirm their relationship in recent months.

Back in April, professional dancers Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington revealed they were together after much speculation they’d grown close on the Strictly tour earlier in the year.