Major Biden 'Nipped' Person On Walk In Second White House Incident

US President Joe Biden’s German shepherd Major has reportedly “nipped” someone who needed medical attention for the injury.

CNN is reporting that the incident took place on the White House South Lawn on Monday afternoon and involved a National Park Service employee.

Jill Biden’s press secretary Michael LaRosa confirmed the incident to HuffPost. “Yes, Major nipped someone on a walk,” LaRosa said. “Out of an abundance of caution, the individual was seen by WHMU and then returned to work.”

Reporters later spotted Major being walked on a leash by White House personnel, something CNN said isn’t always the case.

Monday’s incident came less than a week after Major and fellow presidential canine Champ came back to the White House after a three-week stay at the president’s home in Delaware following another reported biting incident.