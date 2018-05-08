The vast majority of Facebook’s users in the US have remained loyal to the social network despite the privacy scandal involving Cambridge Analytica that saw the company share the information of over 80 million users.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll found that around half of those asked had not changed the amount they were using Facebook following the scandal and almost a quarter had actually said they were using it more.

Only a quarter of those asked had said they were using it less, or had deleted their account since the revelations.

In other words, the number of people using it more actually wiped out any loses the company suffered by people leaving the service.