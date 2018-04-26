In publishing its quarterly financial earnings Facebook revealed that its revenue has grown to 11.9 billion dollars (£8.5 billion) for the first three months of 2018, a 49% increase on the same three months from last year.

The company’s net income also increased by three billion dollars to 4.9 billion for the quarter. The vast majority of this will have come from adverts that you see on the social network.

What’s perhaps most surprising about the figures is that despite the hashtag #DeleteFacebook trending on social media, Facebook has actually seen a rise in both its daily and monthly active users.

Over 1.45 billion people now use Facebook every single day and 2.2 billion use it at least every month. Both figures represent a 13% increase over the same period from last year.