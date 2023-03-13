Malala Yousafzai Had A Perfect Answer To Oscars Host Jimmy Kimmel's Harry Styles Question

Malala was put on the spot by Jimmy Kimmel during the 2023 Oscars ABC

Education activist Malala Yousafzai had the perfect response when Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel put her on the spot during this year’s ceremony.

Malala attended Sunday night’s event as she executive produced Stranger At The Gate, which was a nominee in the Best Documentary Short category.

During the live broadcast, presenter Jimmy Kimmel had time to fill while the stage was set up for Rihanna’s performance, and decided to ask some of the A-list audience members a few rather irreverent questions.

Approaching Malala – who attended the ceremony in a bedazzled silver ensemble – Jimmy asked her: “As the youngest Nobel Prize winner in history, do you think Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine?”

However, she refused to be drawn on the subject, commenting simply: “I only talk about peace.”

“That’s why you’re Malala – that’s a great answer,” Jimmy then told her.

Somehow, things took an even more bizarre turn when Malala ended up being accosted by an actor in a Cocaine Bear costume, who seemingly went awry after a sketch with director Elizabeth Banks earlier in the show.

So, yes, it’s safe to say there were one or two surreal scenes during the Academy Awards ceremony this year.

For what it’s worth, Chris Pine recently had his say on the infamous “spitgate” saga that surrounded the release of Don’t Worry Darling last year.

Chris Pine and Harry Styles at the premiere of Don't Worry Darling at the Venice Film Festival last year Vittorio Zunino Celotto via Getty Images

Everything Everywhere All At Once was the big winner at the 2023 Oscars, with the epic multiverse drama scooping five of the night’s six main awards, including the coveted Best Picture prize.

