Man Held Over British Couple Murdered In Jamaica

PA Charlie and Gayle Anderson were found dead at their home on the island

A man has been taken into custody as part of an investigation into the deaths of a retired British couple in Jamaica, police said.

Grandparents Charlie and Gayle Anderson, aged 74 and 71, were found dead in their home in Portland at about 1.30pm on Saturday.

In a statement released on Twitter, the Jamaica Constabulary Force said: “The Police High Command has expressed regret at the recent killing of a retired couple in Portland and is giving their commitment that the top level investigation will continue with alacrity and the highest level of professionalism.

The statement added that a man had been taken into custody as detectives from the Criminal Investigation Branch “intensify the investigation” into the death of the retired couple, who moved to Jamaica from Manchester in the UK.