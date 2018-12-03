A man has been shot during a police operation in Wimbledon, south west London, the Metropolitan Police has said.

The incident occurred at around 8.10am on Monday in Lacock Close during an operation involving officers from the anti-robbery Flying Squad supported by armed colleagues.

The man has been taken to hospital and no information was immediately available on his condition, reports the Press Association.

One resident told local news website GetWestLondon: “Most of the action appeared to be down Lacock Close. Lots of undercover police cars and lots of police with guns around.

“Someone was put into an ambulance with a large bandage wrapped around their arm. Heard police radioing for ambulance, saying that someone had been shot.”

A second man was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to rob.