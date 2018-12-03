James O’Brien has torn into the BBC saying its claims of impartiality are questionable in light of presenter Andrew Neil’s “rabidly pro-Brexit” views.

O’Brien quit as a presenter of the BBC’s Newsnight last year rather than temper his views on Brexit and Donald Trump while also working on radio station LBC.

The pro-Remain host highlighted how Neil’s strong pro-Leave sympathies are evident through his editorship of the “right wing” The Spectator, but he is still deemed to be impartial.

O’Brien said he has concluded that impartiality has been replaced by media organisations offering false equivalencies of opposing views.