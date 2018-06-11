James O'Brien Laments His Own Radio Station After Nigel Farage Interview With Arron Banks

Leave.EU co-founder Arron Banks has been given the opportunity to explain his links to the Kremlin in the wake of fresh revelations about his contact with Russian embassy officials - as a guest on the radio programme of Leave.EU’s biggest cheerleader.

Completing the line up for the grilling on the Nigel Farage Show was Andy Wigmore, Leave.EU’s director of communications, who has also been embroiled in the allegations. Both will appear before a parliamentary committee on Tuesday over the claims.

The exchanges included such rigorous interrogations as:

Farage: “Did Russian individuals or businesses give money to Leave.EU?” Wigmore: ”No. Not one penny or rouble.”

And...