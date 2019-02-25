Manchester And Birmingham See Highest Number Of Rough Sleeper Deaths In England

Significantly more people are dying in England’s major urban areas than across the rest of England and Wales, new figures on homeless deaths have revealed.

Urban hotspots included Manchester, which saw 21 deaths in 2017, and Birmingham, where 18 people died.

There were 17 deaths each in Bristol, Liverpool and the London Borough of Lambeth.

Deaths among homeless people in England’s most deprived areas were nine times higher than in the county’s least disadvantaged places, the figures from the Office for National Statistics show.

The latest data has collated deaths according to local authority between 2013 and 2017.

It follows the first ever set of figures on deaths among homeless people published in December.

Some 597 deaths were recorded in England and Wales in 2017, a rise of 24% over five years, the ONS found.

Men made up 84% of the deaths, more than half of which were caused by drug poisoning, liver disease or suicide.

The mean age at death of homeless people in England and Wales was 44 years for men, 42 years for women between 2013 and 2017, compared with 76 years for men and 81 years for women among the general population.