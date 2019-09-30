'Maoist' Dominic Cummings Out To 'Destroy' Political System, Says Dominic Grieve

Boris Johnson advisor Dominic Cummings is a “Maoist right winger” who is “taking a sledgehammer” to the British constitution, Dominic Grieve has said. The ex-attorney general, who led attempts to block a no-deal Brexit, has hit out at the prime minister’s chief-of-staff, who he claimed was “spreading disinformation” from Downing Street to divide anti-Brexit MPs. Grieve rubbished claims that a new law which stops no-deal on October 31 - the Benn Act - had loopholes, and told a fringe event at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester that Cummings wanted to wreck the UK’s political system. Grieve, who has been feuding with Cummings over Brexit and is now an Independent Conservative MP, said Number 10 was aiming to divide as he was among 21 Tories kicked out of the parliamentary party for defying Johnson over Brexit.

PA Wire/PA Images Dominic Cummings.

MPs fighting a no-deal Brexit, who are holding fire on tabling a vote of no-confidence in Johnson, should “stick to their guns”, he said. Grieve and other anti-Brexit MPs who drafted the new anti- no-deal law were accused of “foreign collusion” in a report in the Mail on Sunday. The report claimed Grieve, Tory Sir Oliver Letwin and Labour’s Hilary Benn were in receipt of foreign funds and sought the help of EU advisors to write the legislation. Grieve said the report was completely untrue and Cummings could be behind a “serious piece of defamation”.

PA Wire/PA Images Dominic Grieve at the Conservative Party Conference at the Manchester Convention Centre.