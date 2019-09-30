Most Tory Rebels Will Not Back Plans To Force A Brexit Delay Within Days

Many of the Tory rebels sacked from the party for voting to block a no-deal Brexit will not support any attempt to accelerate laws which will force Boris Johnson to seek an Article 50 extension, HuffPost UK understands.

Opposition parties met on Monday to discuss plans to tighten up laws designed to block a no-deal Brexit on October 31 by forcing the prime minister to ask for a Brexit delay as early as this weekend.

Acting alongside Tory rebels, they have already passed the so-called Benn Act, which gives the prime minister until October 19 to get a deal agreed with the EU and MPs, or be forced to request an Article 50 extension.

Prior to the meeting, HuffPost UK understood that the group of opposition parties would not get the support of many of the Tory rebels who helped pass the Benn bill in the first place and were punished by having the party whip removed.

At least around 16-18 of the rebels want to give Johnson the chance to go to the October 17-18 European Council summit and negotiate a new withdrawal agreement, although they are pessimistic about his chances of doing so.

Following Monday’s meeting, opposition parties did not agree to pursue either Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson’s proposals to pass laws forcing Johnson to request an Article 50 extension by the weekend, or a vote of no confidence in Johnson’s government.

Some on the opposition side had voiced concern there was not enough time to take action through the courts if Johnson tries to sidestep the Benn legislation.

Swinson again urged Corbyn to agree to stand aside in favour of a unity candidate to lead an emergency government to block no deal.

Meanwhile, the group of opposition leaders agreed to back an SNP-led bid for an emergency debate to get the government to publish documents on no-deal Brexit planning, but it was refused by Commons Speaker John Bercow.

Asked if any firm plans were agreed, Green Party MP Caroline Lucas said: “There were lots of discussions about the next steps and you won’t be surprised that I’m not going to put those out publicly, but yes it was a completely united meeting and absolutely clear that we will explore the next steps that do need to be taken to make sure that we do not drop out without a deal.”