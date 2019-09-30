Opposition Leaders Will Meet Today To Plot How To Stop PM's Potential No-Deal Brexit

Opposition party leaders will meet for further talks in Westminster on Monday in a bid to ensure Boris Johnson cannot push through a no-deal Brexit against the will of parliament.

The leaders are expected to discuss a plan by Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson to force the prime minister to go to Brussels to seek another Brexit delay as early as this weekend.

Parliament has already passed the so-called Benn Act requiring him to request a further extension to the Article 50 withdrawal process if he cannot get a new agreement by October 19.

But some on the opposition side fear that could leave too little time to take action through the courts if Johnson tries to circumvent the legislation and push through a no-deal break.

While he has repeatedly said he will abide by the law, the prime minister has also insisted the UK will leave the EU on October 31, come what may.

A Liberal Democrat source confirmed Swinson would be putting forward the idea of bringing forward the deadline for seeking an extension when she meets counterparts from Labour, the SNP, Plaid Cymru and the Greens.

“I expect it to be discussed at the meeting. It is certainly Jo’s intention that it should,” the source told PA.