The Labour Party has dropped the disciplinary action against a veteran Jewish MP after she confronted Jeremy Corbyn in parliament and accused him of being a racist and an anti-Semite.
It is understood the party’s General Secretary, Jennie Formby, has written to Dame Margaret Hodge to end the investigation into alleged abusive behaviour and inform her that no further action will be taken.
The letter follows Dame Margaret expressing “regret” to the party’s Chief Whip for the manner in which she raised her views.
But in a tweet, the MP for Barking made clear she had not apologised.
She said before that: “I’m pleased that the Labour Party has finally dropped their ‘action’ against me. After 55 years of LP membership going after me instead of addressing the issue was wrong.
“In 2018 anti-Semitism that has again reared its ugly head and the campaign against it goes on.
“The Labour Party must adopt the IHRA definition in full to start to rebuild trust. Thanks to everyone for kind messages of support which have kept me going.”
Hodge clashed with Corbyn last month in parliament after the party leadership refused to sign up to the internationally recognised International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) code of conduct in full.
HuffPost UK revealed how Hodge confronted Corbyn behind the Speaker’s chair in the House of Commons.
Hodge, whose family members perished in the Holocaust, told Corbyn to his face that he was an “anti-Semite and a racist”, according to several sources.
The Labour leader responded: “I’m sorry you feel like that.”