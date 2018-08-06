Andrew Winning / Reuters Margaret Hodge says she has not apologised.

The Labour Party has dropped the disciplinary action against a veteran Jewish MP after she confronted Jeremy Corbyn in parliament and accused him of being a racist and an anti-Semite.

It is understood the party’s General Secretary, Jennie Formby, has written to Dame Margaret Hodge to end the investigation into alleged abusive behaviour and inform her that no further action will be taken.

The letter follows Dame Margaret expressing “regret” to the party’s Chief Whip for the manner in which she raised her views.

But in a tweet, the MP for Barking made clear she had not apologised.