'No War': Protester Storms Russian State-Run TV During Main Evening Broadcast

Marina Ovsyannikova holds up an anti-war sign during the evening broadcast of Russia's state-owned Channel One news. Channel One

The main evening news programme on Russia’s state-run television was interrupted by a protester holding a poster against the war in Ukraine.

“NO WAR,” the sign read in English. Then, in Russian below: “Stop the war. Don’t believe the propaganda. They are lying to you.”

Advertisement

The rare rare anti-war protest on Channel One – behind the show’s anchor – was brief as the feed abruptly changed cameras.

Journalists at Meduza, an English-language independent Russian news outlet, identified the protester as Marina Ovsyannikova, an editor at the station. The mother of two has reportedly been arrested and, under a new law, could potentially face up to 15 years in prison.

Advertisement

The OVD-Info website, which monitors political arrests, posted a video in which Ovsyannikova identified herself as an employee of Channel One and spoke against the war.

“What is going on now is a crime,” she said. “Russia is an aggressor country and Vladimir Putin is solely responsible for that aggression.”

Advertisement

A woman burst onto Russia’s main live evening newscast today with a sign that says:



“Stop the war

Don’t believe propaganda

They’re lying to you”



And chanting: “Stop the war! No to war!”pic.twitter.com/pKVKZFVEM3 — max seddon (@maxseddon) March 14, 2022

The anti-war protester who crashed the news broadcast is Marina Ovsyannikova, an editor at Channel One, says @pchikov, whose legal defense foundation is going to defend her against charges of “discrediting the Russian armed forces.” She’s already at the police station. pic.twitter.com/h0uyDmMKdF — max seddon (@maxseddon) March 14, 2022

Ovsyannikova also appears to have recorded a video beforehand in which she blames Putin for the war and apologizes for her work on Russian state TV news. pic.twitter.com/VuoqtJWcIY — max seddon (@maxseddon) March 14, 2022

God bless you, brave Marina. The Russian people are not the enemy, keep that in mind. Blame Putin and his willing collaborators. https://t.co/U39w8gwxBV pic.twitter.com/iAUAV7UlNu — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) March 14, 2022

“Unfortunately, I’ve spent many of the last few years working for Channel One, doing Kremlin propaganda, and I’m deeply ashamed of this,” she said, according to a translation. “Ashamed that I allowed lies to come from the TV screen. Ashamed that I allowed the zombification of the Russian people.”

“We Russians are thinking and intelligent people,” she added. “It’s in our power alone to stop all this madness. Go protest. Don’t be afraid of anything. They can’t lock us all away.”