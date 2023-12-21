Marjorie Taylor Greene Mocked For Yet Another 'National Divorce' Plea

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican, Georgia) called once again for a “national divorce” between the states and, once again, was brutally mocked on social media.
The polarising congresswoman was apparently miffed about the Colorado Supreme Court’s ruling that Donald Trump is ineligible to be on the state’s primary ballot.
So she took to X (née Twitter) to try to make the case that some states should secede from the Union.
It was mostly Republican red meat claims:
As you might expect, Greene’s post attracted a lot of internet ire.
Wednesday’s tweet was the third time Greene has called for a “national divorce.”
The first time was in October 2021, when she polled her followers on social media about whether the US should “have a national divorce.”
Many people felt the tweet was calling for civil war, and she was heavily condemned for the post.
Greene reiterated her “divorce” plea on Presidents Day this year, saying, “We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government.”
That idea was also condemned.