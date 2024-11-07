Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican, Georgia) on Wednesday applauded Donald Trump’s second victory in a presidential election by falsely declaring it was his third triumph.
Greene has been a fervent booster of Trump’s false claims that he got robbed in the 2020 election, and she must have figured his projected win over Kamala Harris was as good a time as any to write some fiction.
Alongside a picture of her beaming in front of a screen that shows Fox News calling the race for Trump, the representative wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “Donald Trump has just been elected President for a THIRD time.”
The House member, who did win for the third time on Tuesday, received plenty of assent from 2020 truthers, including Roseanne Barr.
But some on social media schooled the conspiracy theorist in actual history.
“Counting: Not your strength,” one person wrote on X.
Check out other replies here: