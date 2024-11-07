Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) John Moore via Getty Images

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican, Georgia) on Wednesday applauded Donald Trump’s second victory in a presidential election by falsely declaring it was his third triumph.

Greene has been a fervent booster of Trump’s false claims that he got robbed in the 2020 election, and she must have figured his projected win over Kamala Harris was as good a time as any to write some fiction.

Alongside a picture of her beaming in front of a screen that shows Fox News calling the race for Trump, the representative wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “Donald Trump has just been elected President for a THIRD time.”

Donald Trump has just been elected President for a THIRD time. pic.twitter.com/q4jW35LR5R — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 6, 2024

The House member, who did win for the third time on Tuesday, received plenty of assent from 2020 truthers, including Roseanne Barr.

But some on social media schooled the conspiracy theorist in actual history.

“Counting: Not your strength,” one person wrote on X.

Check out other replies here:

That makes him ineligible then — Faketriots Watch (@Faketriots) November 6, 2024

That would make ineligible, you fucking troglodyte — Cheesy Gordita Brett (@CreampieOrDie) November 6, 2024

Third time huh — Adonis (@AdonisSerghini) November 6, 2024

When was the second time — Felix (@felixofficialug) November 6, 2024

No, second time president — pooja (@Pooja88852503) November 6, 2024

Elected president for a 3rd time? Where is this strange counting from 🤔 — Gonzo (@channel_411) November 6, 2024