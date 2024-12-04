Marjorie Taylor Greene Wants A 'Blanket Pardon' And Everyone Has The Same Question

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican, Georgia) seems to want a “blanket pardon,” and that has her critics all asking the same question: Why?
Greene was among many critical of President Joe Biden for pardoning son Hunter Biden.
The conspiracy theorist lawmaker on Tuesday accused Democrats of playing “the pardon game” and said “we should do the same thing.” President-elect Donald Trump, she added, “can just blanket pardon all of us too.”
Greene was reportedly one of at least five lawmakers who sought pardons from Trump before he left office in 2021.
“I heard that she asked the White House counsel’s office for a pardon,” Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, told the House Jan. 6 committee in 2022.
Greene at the time dismissed that as “gossip and lies.”
Hunter Biden’s pardon on Sunday came after he was found guilty in a firearms case and pleaded guilty in a tax case.
Greene responding with a call for a “blanket pardon” had her critics wondering: Why would she need any pardon at all, much less a “blanket” one?
