Marjorie Taylor Greene Wants A 'Blanket Pardon' And Everyone Has The Same Question

Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene via Associated Press

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican, Georgia) seems to want a โ€œblanket pardon,โ€ and that has her critics all asking the same question: Why?

Greene was among many critical of President Joe Biden for pardoning son Hunter Biden.

The conspiracy theorist lawmaker on Tuesday accused Democrats of playing โ€œthe pardon gameโ€ and said โ€œwe should do the same thing.โ€ President-elect Donald Trump, she added, โ€œcan just blanket pardon all of us too.โ€

If Democrats are going to play the pardon game then we should do the same thing.



Trump can just blanket pardon all of us too. โ€” Marjorie Taylor Greene ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ (@mtgreenee) December 3, 2024

Greene was reportedly one of at least five lawmakers who sought pardons from Trump before he left office in 2021.

โ€œI heard that she asked the White House counselโ€™s office for a pardon,โ€ Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, told the House Jan. 6 committee in 2022.

Greene at the time dismissed that as โ€œgossip and lies.โ€

Hunter Bidenโ€™s pardon on Sunday came after he was found guilty in a firearms case and pleaded guilty in a tax case.

Greene responding with a call for a โ€œblanket pardonโ€ had her critics wondering: Why would she need any pardon at all, much less a โ€œblanketโ€ one?

They fired back on X:

Apparently #MTG is admitting to something by way of โ€œus.โ€

Just what could that be?? https://t.co/12nEoq7EGa โ€” Lizbeth Friedman, MBA (@LizbethFriedman) December 4, 2024

Can you say in the mic why do you need a pardon? ๐ŸŽค https://t.co/ZWKLHKo6Hq โ€” Rodrigo (@R_FlameZ) December 4, 2024

Now why would you need a blanket pardon?? ๐Ÿค”๐Ÿค” โ€” abortion is healthcare ๐ŸŒŠ๐Ÿ’™ (@DebbiePatrizi) December 3, 2024

What did you do? โ€” Truth Be Told (@TROOTHBT0LD) December 3, 2024

Only guilty people need pardons. โ€” Lawyers, Guns and Money (@LawyersAnd) December 3, 2024

JUST IN:



MTG admits she has done something that would make her need a pardon. โ€” Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) December 3, 2024

For what? โ€” Gary Koepnick (@garykoepnick) December 3, 2024

Girl, you just admitted you need a pardon. What did you do, Marge? โ€” LegoDoc ๐Ÿ‘จโš•๏ธ (@JHaidak) December 3, 2024