Marjorie Taylor Greene Wants A 'Blanket Pardon' And Everyone Has The Same Question

Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene via Associated Press

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican, Georgia) seems to want a “blanket pardon,” and that has her critics all asking the same question: Why?

Greene was among many critical of President Joe Biden for pardoning son Hunter Biden.

The conspiracy theorist lawmaker on Tuesday accused Democrats of playing “the pardon game” and said “we should do the same thing.” President-elect Donald Trump, she added, “can just blanket pardon all of us too.”

If Democrats are going to play the pardon game then we should do the same thing.



Trump can just blanket pardon all of us too. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) December 3, 2024

Greene was reportedly one of at least five lawmakers who sought pardons from Trump before he left office in 2021.

“I heard that she asked the White House counsel’s office for a pardon,” Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, told the House Jan. 6 committee in 2022.

Greene at the time dismissed that as “gossip and lies.”

Hunter Biden’s pardon on Sunday came after he was found guilty in a firearms case and pleaded guilty in a tax case.

Greene responding with a call for a “blanket pardon” had her critics wondering: Why would she need any pardon at all, much less a “blanket” one?

They fired back on X:

Apparently #MTG is admitting to something by way of “us.”

Just what could that be?? https://t.co/12nEoq7EGa — Lizbeth Friedman, MBA (@LizbethFriedman) December 4, 2024

Can you say in the mic why do you need a pardon? 🎤 https://t.co/ZWKLHKo6Hq — Rodrigo (@R_FlameZ) December 4, 2024

Now why would you need a blanket pardon?? 🤔🤔 — abortion is healthcare 🌊💙 (@DebbiePatrizi) December 3, 2024

What did you do? — Truth Be Told (@TROOTHBT0LD) December 3, 2024

Only guilty people need pardons. — Lawyers, Guns and Money (@LawyersAnd) December 3, 2024

JUST IN:



MTG admits she has done something that would make her need a pardon. — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) December 3, 2024

For what? — Gary Koepnick (@garykoepnick) December 3, 2024

Girl, you just admitted you need a pardon. What did you do, Marge? — LegoDoc 👨⚕️ (@JHaidak) December 3, 2024