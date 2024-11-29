Marjorie Taylor Greene's Trumpian Rebrand Of Thanksgiving Gets Cooked By Critics

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's Thanksgiving post drew ire. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Far-right Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican, Georgia) on Thursday marked Thanksgiving with a post on X, formerly Twitter, that rebranded the holiday in honour of President-elect Donald Trump.

Greene shared a spoof definition of “Trumpsgiving” as “the expression of gratitude that Kamala is NOT the President.”

“[see also: ‘Trump Won’, ‘liberal tears’]” it added.

While Greene’s MAGA-supporting followers lapped it up, critics roasted the conspiracy theory peddling lawmaker.

“It’s a cult,” wrote one. Added another: “Imagine your whole personality is Trump.” A third urged Greene to “try being normal for just one day.”

Per the crowdsourced Urban Dictionary website, “Trumpsgiving” is “that special holiday when we all give thanks for the absurd and never ending Washington shitshow” and “a day that binds us together in our mass gratitude for this house of cards.”

Trump, meanwhile, marked the day with a divisive rant on his Truth Social platform. Greene was last week named as the chair of a new House subcommittee working in tandem with billionaire Elon Musk and former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy’s unofficial agency seeking to slash public spending.

Trumpsgiving: the last Thanksgiving you’ll be able to afford until he’s out of office — Dittie (@DittiePE) November 29, 2024

And, oh look! Today, Biden is still your President and your boss.🤗 — Neverz 🏴👑🌊🥋🌈☕️ (@dizblu) November 29, 2024

It’s a cult. — Thomas O. Falk (@topfalk) November 29, 2024

Imagine your whole personality is Trump — Prince.Eth 👑 (@iAmPrince_eth) November 29, 2024

This is one idiotic cult — Alison 💙💛 (@AlisonMarieR) November 29, 2024

Try being normal for just one day — DeAnnieBanannie (@ManteeDan) November 29, 2024

Marj get lost... — Lily - Please No DMs (@Lilygf) November 29, 2024

🤮 🤢 🤮 PUKE! — Gwen Callahan (@Ginnie1951) November 29, 2024

You’re such a hateful person — ErinBaby1016 (@EBaby1016) November 29, 2024

Very mature. So much for being nice to each other. — SeasonYourEggs (@Goathappy41) November 29, 2024

This is what she does on Thanksgiving. — Rebecca Clester (@ClesterRebecca) November 29, 2024

Cringe 😒 — Donovan Vejar (@DonovanVejar) November 29, 2024

I'm grateful that the president of Mexico called out Trump for being a liar. — Yep - it's me.. michelle627np.bsky.social (@Day13Lee) November 29, 2024

What a way to...never mind. Smh — Rachael Stein in 🇺🇸 💙 ✡️🕊🌎 (@Rachael60177232) November 29, 2024