Marjorie Taylor Greene's Trumpian Rebrand Of Thanksgiving Gets Cooked By Critics

Far-right Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican, Georgia) on Thursday marked Thanksgiving with a post on X, formerly Twitter, that rebranded the holiday in honour of President-elect Donald Trump.
Greene shared a spoof definition of “Trumpsgiving” as “the expression of gratitude that Kamala is NOT the President.”
“[see also: ‘Trump Won’, ‘liberal tears’]” it added.
While Greene’s MAGA-supporting followers lapped it up, critics roasted the conspiracy theory peddling lawmaker.
“It’s a cult,” wrote one. Added another: “Imagine your whole personality is Trump.” A third urged Greene to “try being normal for just one day.”
Per the crowdsourced Urban Dictionary website, “Trumpsgiving” is “that special holiday when we all give thanks for the absurd and never ending Washington shitshow” and “a day that binds us together in our mass gratitude for this house of cards.”
Trump, meanwhile, marked the day with a divisive rant on his Truth Social platform. Greene was last week named as the chair of a new House subcommittee working in tandem with billionaire Elon Musk and former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy’s unofficial agency seeking to slash public spending.