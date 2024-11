Marjorie Taylor Greene's Trumpian Rebrand Of Thanksgiving Gets Cooked By Critics

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's Thanksgiving post drew ire. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Far-right Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican, Georgia) on Thursday marked Thanksgiving with a post on X, formerly Twitter, that rebranded the holiday in honour of President-elect Donald Trump.

Greene shared a spoof definition of โ€œTrumpsgivingโ€ as โ€œthe expression of gratitude that Kamala is NOT the President.โ€

Advertisement

โ€œ[see also: โ€˜Trump Wonโ€™, โ€˜liberal tearsโ€™]โ€ it added.

While Greeneโ€™s MAGA-supporting followers lapped it up, critics roasted the conspiracy theory peddling lawmaker.

โ€œItโ€™s a cult,โ€ wrote one. Added another: โ€œImagine your whole personality is Trump.โ€ A third urged Greene to โ€œtry being normal for just one day.โ€

Per the crowdsourced Urban Dictionary website, โ€œTrumpsgivingโ€ is โ€œthat special holiday when we all give thanks for the absurd and never ending Washington shitshowโ€ and โ€œa day that binds us together in our mass gratitude for this house of cards.โ€

Trump, meanwhile, marked the day with a divisive rant on his Truth Social platform. Greene was last week named as the chair of a new House subcommittee working in tandem with billionaire Elon Musk and former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamyโ€™s unofficial agency seeking to slash public spending.

Advertisement

Trumpsgiving: the last Thanksgiving youโ€™ll be able to afford until heโ€™s out of office โ€” Dittie (@DittiePE) November 29, 2024

And, oh look! Today, Biden is still your President and your boss.๐Ÿค— โ€” Neverz ๐Ÿด๐Ÿ‘‘๐ŸŒŠ๐Ÿฅ‹๐ŸŒˆโ˜•๏ธ (@dizblu) November 29, 2024

Itโ€™s a cult. โ€” Thomas O. Falk (@topfalk) November 29, 2024

Imagine your whole personality is Trump โ€” Prince.Eth ๐Ÿ‘‘ (@iAmPrince_eth) November 29, 2024

This is one idiotic cult โ€” Alison ๐Ÿ’™๐Ÿ’› (@AlisonMarieR) November 29, 2024

Advertisement

Try being normal for just one day โ€” DeAnnieBanannie (@ManteeDan) November 29, 2024

Marj get lost... โ€” Lily - Please No DMs (@Lilygf) November 29, 2024

๐Ÿคฎ ๐Ÿคข ๐Ÿคฎ PUKE! โ€” Gwen Callahan (@Ginnie1951) November 29, 2024

Youโ€™re such a hateful person โ€” ErinBaby1016 (@EBaby1016) November 29, 2024

Very mature. So much for being nice to each other. โ€” SeasonYourEggs (@Goathappy41) November 29, 2024

Advertisement

This is what she does on Thanksgiving. โ€” Rebecca Clester (@ClesterRebecca) November 29, 2024

Cringe ๐Ÿ˜’ โ€” Donovan Vejar (@DonovanVejar) November 29, 2024

I'm grateful that the president of Mexico called out Trump for being a liar. โ€” Yep - it's me.. michelle627np.bsky.social (@Day13Lee) November 29, 2024

What a way to...never mind. Smh โ€” Rachael Stein in ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ ๐Ÿ’™ โœก๏ธ๐Ÿ•Š๐ŸŒŽ (@Rachael60177232) November 29, 2024