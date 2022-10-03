Martin Lewis Explains Why He Has No Desire To Ever Become PM, Despite Public's Backing

Martin Lewis hosting Good Morning Britain Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Martin Lewis may have won huge public backing after railing against MPs and helping people navigate the cost of living crisis, but he has no desire to ever run for prime minister.

The Money Saving Expert, who recently topped a poll of who people would like to see in No. 10, has described the job as a “poison chalice” and would rather have his “nipples wired to electrodes” than assume office.

During a segment on Monday’s Good Morning Britain, Martin – who regularly guest hosts the ITV daytime programme – was discussing the latest economic turmoil facing the UK amid the fallout from chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini budget last month.

His co-host Susanna Reid reminded him of how he’d recently “topped the polls” to take over from Liz Truss as prime minister, as she grapples with how to solve the country’s problems, to which Martin joked: “So arguably you could say that makes me the most unpopular person in Britain.

“Anyone who would try and give that job to someone, surely what a poison chalice it would be.”

Referring to a recent tweet he put out about becoming PM, Martin continued: “I’m not sure I’m allowed to say on here what I’ve said on social media.

“I said I would rather have my nipples wired to electrodes and not in a good way than become prime minister... shall we move on?”

Liz Truss Leon Neal via Getty Images

Although he initially rose to fame offering money-saving tips on daytime TV, Martin received a new wave of acclaim as he began offering advice during the Covid-19 pandemic and, more recently, the ongoing cost of living crisis.

Last year, it was announced that he was being awarded a CBE in the Queen’s New Year Honours List for services to broadcasting and consumer rights.

Last month, Martin pledged to donate almost £100,000 to a debt prevention charity after interviewing one of its bosses on GMB.